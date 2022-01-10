Egypt: Sinovac CEO Hails Egypt's Vision Under Sisi to Localize Vaccine Industry

Sinovac President and CEO Weidong Yin appreciated Egypt's vision, under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, to localize vaccine industry in Egypt and turn the country into a hub to manufacture and export vaccines to Africa.

This came during his meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to China Mohamed el Badry in which a number of the company's officials also attended the meeting, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, they discussed means of boosting cooperation to push forward the agreements held between Weidong and acting Health Minister Kahled Abdel Ghaffar during the former's visit to Cairo on December 28.

Weidong asserted his company's readiness to accelerate the schedule of transferring technology to Egypt to enable it to locally produce vaccines.