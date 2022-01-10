Egypt: WYF to Develop Unprecedented Techniques to Detect, Prevent Covid-19

8 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The World Youth Forum (WYF) administration announced that unprecedented techniques will be used for the detection and prevention of COVID-19, especially the Omicron variant, during the forum's fourth edition that will be held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh on January 10-13.

The forum will be held under the auspices and with the attendance of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The techniques include using an advanced robot to disinfect halls, in addition to another one for measuring temperatures of the participants and providing them with disinfectants, the WYF's administration said in a statement Friday 07/01/2022.

A third robot will be there to offer food and drinks to participants, the statement added.

It also noted that all doors leading to the halls and means of transport related to the forum are self-sterilizing.

