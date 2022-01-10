Egypt Reports 821 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 Deaths

The Health Ministry said Friday 07/01/2022 that 821 new coronavirus infections were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 391,115.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 27 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 21,909.

As many as 821 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 325,364 so far, the spokesman said.