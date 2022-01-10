Africa: Dates for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers and Totalenergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Draws Announced

8 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Executive Committee of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) has announced the dates for both FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 Qualifiers draws at its meeting.

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 Qualifiers draw will be conducted on 21 January 2022 in Douala, Cameroon.

The preliminary round will be played by a knock-out system: home and away matches and will include the lower ranked teams in accordance with the FIFA rankings.

The teams qualified from this round will reach the group stage composed of 48 teams.

The FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 African Qualifiers draw will be conducted the following day, 22 January 2022 in Douala, Cameroon.

The 10 qualified teams will be divided into two levels based on the official FIFA ranking, published in November 2021.

The five highest ranked teams will play against the five least ranked teams (the first leg will be played at home of the lower ranked teams).

According to the ranking published on the 19th of November 2021 after the last round, the distribution of the teams on the two pots shall be as follows:

Level 1: Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Nigeria

Level 2: Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali and DR Congo

CAF | Communication Department

 

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X