Tunisia: Italian Waste Illegally Imported to Tunisia to Be Returned in Coming Days

Tunis/Tunisia — Italian waste illegally imported to Tunisia will be returned in the coming days, Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi told Friday a press conference held at the end of Tunisia's term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Rome and Tunis reached an agreement to send back nearly 212 containers of Italian waste stored now for one year now in the port of Sousse.

Tunisian civil society has repeatedly warned against the risks of leaving the imported waste on the Tunisian territory.

A fire broke out on December 29, 2021, in the warehouse of Tunisian company Soreplast in Msaken (Sousse) where the Italian waste subject to customs control was stored. An investigation was initiated to determine the circumstances of the fire.

//A case of international concern//

Forty-four Tunisian, Italian, European and international environment groups called on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius to stop putting off the repatriation of the Italian waste and order its immediate return.

Green Tunisia network, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), the Basel Action Network and Zero Waste Europe urged incessantly Italian and European authorities to recover waste containers.