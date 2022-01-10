Tunisia: Italian Waste Illegally Imported to Tunisia to Be Returned in Coming Days

8 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Italian waste illegally imported to Tunisia will be returned in the coming days, Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi told Friday a press conference held at the end of Tunisia's term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Rome and Tunis reached an agreement to send back nearly 212 containers of Italian waste stored now for one year now in the port of Sousse.

Tunisian civil society has repeatedly warned against the risks of leaving the imported waste on the Tunisian territory.

A fire broke out on December 29, 2021, in the warehouse of Tunisian company Soreplast in Msaken (Sousse) where the Italian waste subject to customs control was stored. An investigation was initiated to determine the circumstances of the fire.

//A case of international concern//

Forty-four Tunisian, Italian, European and international environment groups called on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius to stop putting off the repatriation of the Italian waste and order its immediate return.

Green Tunisia network, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), the Basel Action Network and Zero Waste Europe urged incessantly Italian and European authorities to recover waste containers.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X