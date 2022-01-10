Cameroon: AFCON 2021 Opening Ceremony - Comorian President Azali Assoumani Arrives in Yaounde

8 January 2022
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

At the invitation of President Paul Biya, the Comorian leader is expected to watch the opening ceremony and opening match of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations tournament at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde tomorrow Sunday, January 9, 2022.

His Excellency President Azali Assoumani, President of The Comoros Islands. located in the Indian Ocean, is now in Yaounde at the invitation of his Cameroonian counterpart, His Excellency President Paul Biya. The Comorian leader is expected to be one of the Special Guests of Honour at the opening ceremony and opening match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Yaounde this Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The Comorian leader and his high-power delegation landed at the Yaounde, Nsimalen International Airport this Saturday, January 8, 2021 at 11.10 am on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight. He was welcomed by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, accompanied by the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella and the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

Also on hand to welcome the August guest was the Governor of Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea, the Senior Divisional Officer for Mefou and Afamba, Thierry Kinou Nana and the Senior Divisional Officer for Mfoundi, Emmanuel Mariel Djikdent; amongst other senior government officials.

