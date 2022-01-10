Tunisia: Covid-19 - Thirteen Infections Logged in 3 Schools in Siliana's El Krib

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirteen COVID-19 infections were logged Friday in three education facilities in El Krib, Siliana, the local health directorate said.

These infection cases were reported in the secondary school (2), the high school (1) and Habib Bourguiba primary school (10), said deputy director in charge of pupils' affairs at the local education directorate Faourzi Barakati.

A ten-day shutdown for a classroom at the primary school was announced over the detection of eight confirmed cases, Preventive Healthcare Director Hassen Manai said.

Besides, a further 21 infections were recorded the governorate after the results of 114 tests came back .