Tunisia: PM Stresses Need to Strengthen Consultations, Cooperation With Social Partners

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden stressed the need to step up consultations and cooperation with social partners so as to introduce structural reforms aimed at improving the performance of the Prime Ministry, the ultimate pûrpose being to ensure good governance and the modernisation of public administration.

Bouden met Saturday in La Kabah with representatives of basi unions of staff and executives at the Prime Ministry, the General Audit Institution and the General Committee of the Civil Service under the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT). She took note of the concerns of staff members in the various structures of the Prime Ministry.

Trade union representatives proposed solutions to overcome difficulties faced by employees, reads a Prime Ministry press release.