Algeria: Upper House - Parliamentary Inquiry Into Shortage of Consumer Goods

Algiers — The Council of the Nation (Upper House), decided on Saturday to set up a parliamentary committee to inquire into the shortage and speculation of consumer goods.

This decision was taken after a meeting of the Council of the Nation (Upper House), including the parliamentary groups' presidents and the quaestor.

"In line with the relevant policy of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and as part of his ongoing efforts and strong will to fight the scourge of monopoly and illegal speculation, which are threatening the stability, cohesion and social immunity of the nation, and in view of developments of goods and commodities in several provinces and the hostile and disgraceful practices and behavior of some speculators who target the subsistence of citizens, the Council of the Nation has decided, as part of its constitutional responsibilities towards the people and in accordance with Article 159 of the Constitution and the requirements of the organic law and the Rules of Procedure relating thereto, to set up a parliamentary committee to inquire into the problems of shortages and monopolies on some essential consumer goods countrywide," the source said.

This committee "will investigate into the causes of this crisis, its instigators and the parties that fuel it," with a view to "countering the repeated malicious behaviors of speculators who pursue their selfish actions at the expense of manufacturers and consumers," the same source added.

The Council reminded "all speculators that seek to undermine the country's stability that the Parliament, with its two chambers, had recently adopted a law relating to the fight against illegal speculation which provides for provisions and repressive measures.

Reiterating its full support for the policy adopted by the President of the Republic and for the measures aimed at combating the country's enemies, the Council of the Nation said that the new Algeria, with its various institutions, "will attack all parties who try to undermine the country's sovereignty and the subsistence of Algerians and that."

"The state and the law will work to reach social equality and preserve the social character of the state," the statement added.

The Committee "will begin its work through the setting up of a short-term action program in line with the relevant measures," the source concluded.