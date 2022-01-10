Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Logs One More Fatality, 21 New Cases

8 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — One more person died of the COVID-19 in Gabes governorate during the last 24 hours, according to statistics published by the Local Health Directorate on Saturday.

Another 21 people have contracted the virus in the region, among 184 tested.

The caseload in the region has therefore risen to 22,859 cases, including 22549 recoveries, according to the same source.

There are currently 380 active carriers of the virus, including 25 patients receiving treatment in hospitals in the region.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X