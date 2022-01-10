Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Logs One More Fatality, 21 New Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — One more person died of the COVID-19 in Gabes governorate during the last 24 hours, according to statistics published by the Local Health Directorate on Saturday.

Another 21 people have contracted the virus in the region, among 184 tested.

The caseload in the region has therefore risen to 22,859 cases, including 22549 recoveries, according to the same source.

There are currently 380 active carriers of the virus, including 25 patients receiving treatment in hospitals in the region.