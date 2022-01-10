Tunisia: Preserving Purchasing Power Is Government's Priority - Bouden

8 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The preservation of the purchasing power of Tunisians and protecting consumers are among the priorities of the government, Prime Minister Najla Bouden said Saturday.

She was speaking as she met president of the Tunisian Consumer Defence Organisation (ODC) Ammar Dhia and vice-president Hela Hafsa at the government palace in Kasbah.

Ammar Dhia said the meeting was "positive" and that the ODC has a vision and a strategy to preserve the purchasing power of Tunisians.

The inflation rate kept an upward trend in December 2021, picking up for the third consecutive month to 6.6% from 6.4% in November and 6.3% in October 2021.

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) explained this rise by the accelerated increase in food prices (7.6% against 6.9%) as well as in the prices of furniture, household goods and household maintenance (5.2% against 4.8%).

