Tunisia: Technical Assistance to Be Offered to Seniors for Participation in National Consultation

8 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Social Affairs Minister Malek Zehi said Saturday seniors will be offered technical assistance so that they can participate in the national consultation announced by the Head of State.

About 2 million Tunisians are illiterate despite efforts to tackle school dropout and improve quality of education, the minister said at an event held in observance of the Arab Literacy Day (January 8).

The State pledged to improve the quality of education by 2030 and secure lifelong learning, he said. There is also need to work in concert with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) to fight illiteracy.

Fighting illiteracy, standing now at 17.7%, is a responsibility which falls to the government and civil society.

Female illiteracy in general is estimated at 23%, while hitting 65% in rural areas.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X