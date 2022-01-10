Tunisia: Technical Assistance to Be Offered to Seniors for Participation in National Consultation

Tunis/Tunisia — Social Affairs Minister Malek Zehi said Saturday seniors will be offered technical assistance so that they can participate in the national consultation announced by the Head of State.

About 2 million Tunisians are illiterate despite efforts to tackle school dropout and improve quality of education, the minister said at an event held in observance of the Arab Literacy Day (January 8).

The State pledged to improve the quality of education by 2030 and secure lifelong learning, he said. There is also need to work in concert with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) to fight illiteracy.

Fighting illiteracy, standing now at 17.7%, is a responsibility which falls to the government and civil society.

Female illiteracy in general is estimated at 23%, while hitting 65% in rural areas.