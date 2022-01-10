Tunisia: Coordination 'Tunisians Against Vaccine Passport' Protests Outside Municipal Theatre

Tunis/Tunisia — The coordination "Tunisians against the vaccine passport", on Saturday, organized a protest in front of the Municipal Theatre in Tunis to denounce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Protesters said mandatory vaccination is a flagrant violation of civil rights and fundamental freedoms.

The coordination has organised several protests against the mandatory vaccination and against the presidential decree requiring the presentation of a coronavirus vaccination pass to access public institutions and workplaces that entered into force last December 22.