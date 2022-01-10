Tunisia: Ministerial Delegation Visits Kasserine On Commemoration of Martyr's Day

Tunis/Tunisia — A ministerial delegation composed of Justice Minister Leila Jaffal, Health Minister Ali Mrabet and Religious Affairs Minister Brahim Chaïbi, on Sunday, paid a visit to the governorate of Kasserine, on the commemoration of the 11th "Martyr's Day" in the towns of Thala and Kasserine.

Religious Affairs Minister told TAP the ministerial delegation's participation in these commemorations "is a symbolic rehabilitation of this land rich in history and of its valiant inhabitants who offered their children as martyrs to the homeland".

"We are here to listen to the concerns of the families of the martyrs and wounded of the Revolution amid the administrative complications, procedures and decrees that have not met the expectations of the local citizens," Chaïbi pointed out.

"The government is not happy to see families of the martyrs and wounded of the Revolution still groaning and bearing bullet marks on their bodies and their houses unworthy of any Tunisian citizen, " he pointed out.

The minister underlined that the ministerial delegation will convey the locals' grievances to the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister.

"This government is of the people. It does not tell lies, say rhetoric or chant slogans. It does not have any political ambitions and its sole purpose is to serve the country," the same source adds.