Tunisia Is At Risk of Facing a Fifth Wave of Covid-19 - Minister of Health

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is not immune to a fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic with its two variants "Omicron" and "Delta" which are currently sweeping across the world, Minister of Health Ali M'rabet said Saturday in Kasserine.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration of the 11th anniversary of the Martyr's Day, M'rabet added that the number of people infected with the "Omicron" variant continues to increase in Tunisia which requires more vigilance and compliance with preventive measures and provisions of health protocols, he said

He added that Tunisia has prepared for this wave through the acceleration of the vaccination campaign, recalling that more than 6 million Tunisians have been fully vaccinated.

In a statement to TAP, the Minister pointed out that the Ministry of Health has taken the necessary steps in anticipation of this wave by providing health facilities with resuscitation beds and oxygen.

He said that these measures are still insufficient, noting that it is important to be aware of the need to adopt barrier gestures and receive the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to limit the spread of this pandemic.