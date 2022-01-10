Egypt: Foreign Ministry - Egypt Closely Following Up Development in Sudan

Egypt is closely following up the latest developments in Sudan.

In a statement on Saturday 08/01/2022, the Foreign Ministry said Egypt backs the United Nations move to achieve stability in Sudan through activating dialogue between Sudanese parties in order to overcome the current crisis without slipping into chaos.

Egypt is urging all parties to select a transitional prime minister and forming a government as soon as possible.

Egypt is ready to support the government by all possible means, read the statement, highlighting that Sudan's security and stability is part and parcel of the security and stability of Egypt and the region.