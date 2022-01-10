South Africa: What Next for South Africa After the Zondo Report Has Been Made Public?

analysis

Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo. He holds a Doctor of Laws (in International Economic Law) from North West University, a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, US; and an LLB (Hon) and B Juris from the then Vista University, Soweto Campus.

It has been days since the voluminous 874-page report into allegations of State Capture and corrupt activities in post-apartheid South Africa was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

As expected, the report is already creating waves indicative of the violent storms to come concerning any attempt to implement its recommendations. Some of the reactions preemptively delegitimise the report -- its findings and recommendations.

Judicial Commission of Inqu... by Daily Maverick

For example, Mzwanele Manyi, who is among prominent South African individuals named in the report as one of the "enablers" of State Capture -- during his tenure as director-general of the Government Communication and Information System --...