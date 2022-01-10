Tunisia: Sfax - Citizens Rally Against Vaccine Passport

8 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Citizens rallied outside the headquarters of the governorate of Sfax on Saturday to protest what they consider mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, imposed in accordance with Decree-law of October 22, 2021.

Protesters said that decree violates individual freedoms and contradicts with international conventions, demanding its withdrawal.

"The vaccines administered are still in the trial phase," they added, calling to promote barrier gestures and abidance with the health protocol and abandon policies of coercion.

