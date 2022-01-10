Africa: Match Facts - Ethiopia V Cape Verde

Ethiopia faces Cape Verde on Sunday 9 January 2022 for the account of Group A Match Day 1 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

Match Card

Date: 9 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé

Group: A

Match: Ethiopia v Cape Verde

Following are the Match Facts from Opta

● This will be the first encounter between Ethiopia and Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● Ethiopia were one of three teams to participate in the first Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 1957 (alongside Egypt and Sudan). Winners in 1962, this is only their second appearance in the last 20 editions of the tournament, and their first since 2013.

● Ethiopia have won only one of their 17 AFCON matches played outside their home nation (D2 L14), a 4-2 win against Tunisia in the 1963 tournament.

● This is Cape Verde's third appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations, with all three taking place since 2013. Five of their seven games at the tournament so far have ended in a draw, with their solitary win taking place against Angola in the 2013 group stages (2-1).

● Only one of Cape Verde's seven previous games at the Africa Cup of Nations has produced more than two goals.

● Ethiopia striker and all-time top scorer Getaneh Kebede is playing in his second Africa Cup of Nations - in 2013 he didn't have a single shot on target in 189 minutes of play.