Egypt, Kazakhstan Discuss Boosting Health Cooperation

Acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar discussed with Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Egypt Kairat Lama Sharif means on cementing cooperation between both countries to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines.

During their meeting on Saturday 08/01/2022, the minister lauded strong ties between Egypt and Kazakhstan, calling for strengthening cooperation in the medical field to make use of expertise and human cadres in this domain.

The minister directed to start taking procedures on the registration of the Kazakh Covid vaccine "QazVac" to be approved in Egypt.

The ambassador praised great medical efforts exerted by the minister to protect public health and offer the necessary vaccines, noting that Kazakhstan would provide Egypt with five million doses of QazVac after being approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority.