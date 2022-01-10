Liberia: Leaked Message Suggests Conspiracy Against Opposition Leader Cummings Amid Chatters of Sanctions

Monrovia — Mr. Mulbah Yorgbor, Director of Communications at the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and Secretary General of the Council of Patriots (COP) has resigned at the COP upon seeing a forwarded message in the COP WhatsApp Chatroom from Henry Costa, the leader, clearly indicating that the prosecution of the ANC's political leader are all "trumped up."

The COP is a pressure group credited for staging the biggest post war protest against the Weah-led government in 2019.

The message, according the chats, was sent by Riva Levinson to the Liberian Ambassador in Washington, Mr. George Pattern who then forwarded to the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill.

However, FrontPageAfrica gathered from sources in the government circles that the message was sent by former US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Rep. Ed Royce, who was hired last April by the Liberian Maritime Authority serve as a policy advisor on the Liberian program.

The message reads, "Further to our conversation the other day, I have made some inquiries. The prosecution of Alexander Cummings on what appears to be trumped up charges has not been well-received. There is renewed interest in Nathaniel

McGill, whom you know from our previous conversations there is a dossier on. Now Benoni Urey and his daughter Telia have also attracted attention, as has the Solicitor General Cyrennius Cephas. I think people are also looking into the judge's record, to see if he has a history of corruption. Just wanted to let you know, based on our relationship. Other than that, I hope you have a good weekend."

Costa had apparently forgotten or did not know that Yorgbor was still a member of the chatroom despite being on the opposite political side.

When questioned by Yorgbor when he was doing business with the government, Costa replied, "We sued ANC... the government is working with us as our lawyers". Costa stated the government shared the information with their legal team.

However, Minister McGill has refuted forwarding the message to Henry Costa though he admitted forwarding same to the ALP political leader Benoni Urey, Solicitor General Cllr. Cyrennius Cephus and Lenn Eugene Nagbe.

The leaked message comes amid report that Washington is reportedly contemplating sanctions against some key members of the Weah administration including Solicitor General Cyrennius Cephus and businessman Benoni Urey.