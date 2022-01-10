Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Forty-one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Anseba, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, thirty patients are from Quarantine Centers (15) and Testing Stations (15) in Asmara, Central Region. Eight patients are from Quarantine Center (1) and Testing Stations (8) in Elaberet sub-zone, Anseba Region. Three patients are from Testing Stations in Dubarwa, Southern Region.

On the other hand, thirty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (22) and Southern (13) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 70 and 60 years old patients in the Central Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,938 while the number of deaths has risen to 82.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 8,303.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

08 January 2022