South Africa: As Leadership Race Kicks Off, Ramaphosa Nonchalant About Limpopo Premier's Endorsement

9 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha's pronouncement was politically risky because the opinion of the lower structures hasn't been formally gauged yet, but he wouldn't have said it if Ramaphosa were not ready to put up his hand for re-election.

Lobbying for the ANC's top six leadership positions has begun in earnest with the party's January 8 rally on Saturday in Polokwane -- and a number of public events in the run-up.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an endorsement from Limpopo premier and ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha at the event. Mathabatha said: "Without fear of contradiction, Limpopo says it wants President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term."

Ramaphosa himself hasn't reacted to the pronouncement, but told some journalists after the event that it's up to "the membership of the African National Congress who must be given the opportunity and the right to take those decisions".

The ANC's national elective conference is set for December.

Mathabatha's pronouncement was politically risky because the opinion of the lower structures hasn't been formally gauged yet, but he wouldn't have said it if Ramaphosa were not ready to put up his hand for re-election.

Formal nominations happen in the form of a provincial general council a few...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X