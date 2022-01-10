South Africa: As Leadership Race Kicks Off, Ramaphosa Nonchalant About Limpopo Premier's Endorsement

analysis

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha's pronouncement was politically risky because the opinion of the lower structures hasn't been formally gauged yet, but he wouldn't have said it if Ramaphosa were not ready to put up his hand for re-election.

Lobbying for the ANC's top six leadership positions has begun in earnest with the party's January 8 rally on Saturday in Polokwane -- and a number of public events in the run-up.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received an endorsement from Limpopo premier and ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha at the event. Mathabatha said: "Without fear of contradiction, Limpopo says it wants President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term."

Ramaphosa himself hasn't reacted to the pronouncement, but told some journalists after the event that it's up to "the membership of the African National Congress who must be given the opportunity and the right to take those decisions".

The ANC's national elective conference is set for December.

Formal nominations happen in the form of a provincial general council a few...