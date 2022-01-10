Egypt: Presidential Decree Approving Technical Cooperation With Germany

The official gazette published Sunday a Presidential Decree approving a technical cooperation agreement between Egypt and Germany for the year 2019.

The agreement was signed on May 20, 2021.

Germany's total financial contribution in the agreement to hone the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy amounts to 23.5 bn Euros.

The sum is channelled into funding a number of programs, including a comprehensive technical education cooperation agreement with Egypt, the Nile Delta water management program, a program to support digital government and innovation management, along with enhancing metrology of the evaluation and calibration system.