Egypt: Former VP of Supreme Constitutional Court Dies At the Age of 71

9 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Former vice president of Egypt Supreme Constitutional Court Counselor Tahany el Gebaly passed away Sunday morning over complications caused by COVID-19.

A few days ago, fromer vice president of Egypt Supreme Constitutional Court Counselor Tahany el Gebaly was admitted to one of the hospitals to receive medical treatment, after contracting COVID-19.

Shortly afterwards, El-Gebaly's health quickly deteriorated and was transferred to the intensive care unit. The late counselor will be buried in her family's graves in Gharbiya governorate.

Born in 1950, El-Gebaly was graduated from the Faculty of Law, Cairo University in 1973 and then obtained a postgraduate degree in public law and constitutional and Islamic laws.

She worked for 30 years as a lawyer and was the first woman elected to the Permanent Bureau of the Union of Arab Lawyers.

She also served as a legal expert in human rights, family and women's issues in various committees affiliated with the United Nations and the Arab League.

The late former official was also appointed in 2003 as the vice president of the Supreme Constitutional Court and held the post until 2012.

During this period, the Muslim Brotherhood amended an article in the Constitution, reducing the number of counselors in the Constitutional Court in order to relieve Gebaly from her post.

The move was taken in response to Gebaly's earlier stances against the Muslim Brotherhood group.

El-Gebaly was one of the most vocal opponents to the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood to power. She also participated in several press conferences and events organized by the Association Bar in order to confront the attempts of the Muslim Brotherhood and its leaders to sow division among the Egyptian people.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X