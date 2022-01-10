Egypt: Former VP of Supreme Constitutional Court Dies

Former vice president of Egypt Supreme Constitutional Court Counselor Tahany el Gebaly passed away Sunday morning over complications caused by COVID-19.

A few days ago, fromer vice president of Egypt Supreme Constitutional Court Counselor Tahany el Gebaly was admitted to one of the hospitals to receive medical treatment, after contracting COVID-19.

Shortly afterwards, El-Gebaly's health quickly deteriorated and was transferred to the intensive care unit. The late counselor will be buried in her family's graves in Gharbiya governorate.

Born in 1950, El-Gebaly was graduated from the Faculty of Law, Cairo University in 1973 and then obtained a postgraduate degree in public law and constitutional and Islamic laws.

She worked for 30 years as a lawyer and was the first woman elected to the Permanent Bureau of the Union of Arab Lawyers.

She also served as a legal expert in human rights, family and women's issues in various committees affiliated with the United Nations and the Arab League.

The late former official was also appointed in 2003 as the vice president of the Supreme Constitutional Court and held the post until 2012.

During this period, the Muslim Brotherhood amended an article in the Constitution, reducing the number of counselors in the Constitutional Court in order to relieve Gebaly from her post.

The move was taken in response to Gebaly's earlier stances against the Muslim Brotherhood group.

El-Gebaly was one of the most vocal opponents to the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood to power. She also participated in several press conferences and events organized by the Association Bar in order to confront the attempts of the Muslim Brotherhood and its leaders to sow division among the Egyptian people.