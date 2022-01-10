Egypt: Preparatory Workshop At Wyf Underlines Importance of Technology

A preparatory workshop on the use of technology to strengthen infrastructure was held on Sunday ahead of the launching of the fourth edition of the World Youth Forum, due to kick off on Monday at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The workshop addressed a set of issues on the optimum use of technology in the various daily activities especially the confrontation of the coronavirus spread as well as health, industry, agriculture and security.

Addressing the event, Youmna Abdullah, assistant professor of thermal photographing at a German university, reviewed the role of technology in countering the daily challenges and the impact of its use in the various vital sectors such as health, industry and agriculture.

Aslo, Emad Najib, an expert in the remote-sensing technology, talked about the data security and the privacy of data transfer and other related challenges from the security aspect.

Meanwhile, Kenyan Internet of Things Expert Brian B. covered the use of technology in the agricultural sector and how to use the industrial intelligence in detecting the appropriate type of farming lands, the irrigation times as well as the use of suitable fertilizers.

The experts agreed that all technological applications and the digital transformation process are vital for the growth of the developing economies in order to gain the fruits of the available economic resources and maximize profits.

The World Youth Forum is a platform built by promising youth. It sends a message of peace, prosperity, harmony, and progress to the entire world. It engages youth from around the globe in an enriching set-up, allowing them to exchange views and recommend initiatives to decision-makers and influential figures. The forum is a chance to engage with top policymakers, network with promising youth from the region and the world that are determined to make our world a better place for everyone.

MENA