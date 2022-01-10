Egypt: PM Follows Up Electricity Networks of Administrative Capital

9 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madouli underlined that there is an approach to forge a new mechanism for managing and operating utilities in the New Administrative Capital.

This came during a cabinet meeting on Sunday to follow up the management of networks of electricity transmissions and distribution.

The premier said government companies will temporarily manage the electricity networks in light of gradual relocation of government institutions in the new capital.

Madbouli gave directives to swiftly ink contracts for operating electricity networks in the New Administrative Capital within the coming period.

