Egypt: Joint Egypt-Saudi Training "Tabuk 5"

The Egyptian-Saudi joint training "Tabuk 5" kicked off in Saudi Arabia, with the participation of the Armed Forces of both countries.

The training, which will continue for several days, comes as part of efforts aiming to promote bilateral cooperation ties in the various military spheres.

National anthems of both countries were played with the attendance of air force personnel and paratroopers.

The head of the Egyptian force participating in the training conveyed the greetings of the Defense and Military Production Minister Colonel General Mohamed Zaki and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Osama Askar.

He, meanwhile, underlined the importance of the military drills and developing joint work and getting to know the latest international combat systems.

In his speech, the commander of the Northwest Region in Saudi Arabia, for his part, said that the training strengthens military cooperation between the Egyptian Armed Forces and their Saudi counterparts.

"Tabuk 5" is considered the biggest of its kind in a series of exercises between the two countries as part of efforts to develop joint action in light of current challenges in the region.