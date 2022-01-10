Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunis Governorate Takes Measures to Face Spread of Coronavirus

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Commission for the Prevention and Fight against Disasters and the Organisation of Relief in the Governorate of Tunis has taken measures to cope with the spread of the coronavirus, said Regional Health Director Tarek Ben Nasr.

Among these decisions, to identify offences related to the non-respect of the health protocol and the presentation of the health pass in public places such as hospitals, transport stations and supermarkets.

Control operations will have to be organised on the ground by agents of the Ministry of Health in coordination with the environmental and municipal police, after the intensification, in a first stage, of awareness campaigns, the Regional Director of Health told TAP.

These measures come after the rise in the number of infections linked to the coronavirus in the governorate of Tunis, he said.

According to the latest report dated January 7, 2022, 326 new infections have been recorded in the region to reach a total number of 56,102 people infected since the outbreak of the epidemic, against an average of 7 to 8 cases of infection, at most, in December.

No deaths have been recorded as of 7 January in the governorate. The total number of deaths is 2534 in the region, while 24 patients are admitted in public and private institutions, including 3 in intensive care.