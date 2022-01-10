Tunisia Administers 10, 092 Covid-19 Vaccines On January 8

9 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 10, 092 COVID-19 vaccines on January 8. This includes 6,378 first doses, 2,489 second shots, 1,199 booster doses and 26 travel shots, said the Health Ministry.

Data show a total of 12, 393, 429 jabs were given till January 8, including 6,993,487 first shots and 28, 696 travel shots.

The number of fully vaccinated people stood at 6,044,661 on this date. This includes 4, 451,869 who got two doses and 1,592, 792 who received one jab as as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of people who registered on Evax.tn to book vaccination appointments rose to 7,752, 491.

