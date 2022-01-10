Sudan: Heavy Weapons Used Against Civilians in South Kordofan

Abu Jubeiha — Unidentified men fired (RPGs) at the Um Kedada neighbourhood in Abu Jubeiha town in South Kordofan last week, causing terror among the residents. Five merchants were robbed in North Kordofan.

El Neel Hussein, Omda of Abu Jubeiha, told Radio Dabanga that a group of unknown militants believed to be from Rahmaniya, south of Abu Jubeiha, fired Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) at the Um Kedada neighbourhood.

The attackers also used machine guns to terrorise the residents, the omda reported.

"Rahmaniya has become a source of concern for the people of Abu Jubeiha because intrusive elements from the area have been blocking roads and robbing travellers," Hussein explained. "The situation withing the town and surroundings improved in the past couple of weeks after the arrival of security forces."

Robbed

Five Nuba merchants were robbed of their money on Friday.

The traders were on their way from Samih in South Kordofan to the market of Gardoud Nama in in North Kordofan on Friday morning, when the vehicle transporting them was intercepted by five masked men riding on motorbikes.

Abdelrahim Kunda reported that a joint force to secure agricultural projects in the neighbourhood chased the robbers until the border of South Kordofan but was not able to hold them.

The source added that merchants travelling between weekly markets are regularly subjected to robberies. "The masked robbers, all of them riding on motorcycles, follow the traders as soon as the market is over."