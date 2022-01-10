Tunisia: PDI Calls for Dissolution of Hizb Ut-Tahrir

9 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Free Destourian Party staged on Sunday a protest in front of Hizb ut-Tahrir's offices in Ariana to demand the dissolution of the party's activities.

PDL President Abir Moussi called for the dissolution of the party which "does not believe in the Republic, democracy or the civil character of the state".

She called on the President of the Republic to implement the decisions he had taken on July 25 and to save the country from the imminent danger of the Muslim brothers.

For Abir Moussi, the "extremist takfirists" must be confronted, reaffirming that the sit-in in front of the International Union of Muslim Scholars is still going on.

On the other hand, Fethi Ben Mustapha Khemiri, member of Hizb ut-Tahrir, indicated in a press statement that his party will file a complaint against the PDL for the calls to violence.

The Free Destourian Party began an "angry sit-in" in front of the headquarters of the International Union of Muslim Scholars on December 14.

