Sudan Joint Force to Be Trained in El Fasher, West Darfuri Fear New Attacks

El Fasher / El Geneina — A start has been made with the implementation of the Darfur security arrangements as stipulated in the October 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. Large groups of militants are gathering again in areas north of El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, where a car driver was shot dead last week.

Deputy Operations Chief of Staff Lt Gen Khaled El Shami on Thursday announced the start of the implementation of the security arrangements as agreed by the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in the South Sudanese capital Juba in 2020.

About 3,300 former rebel combatants and regular soldiers started a joint training at a new military training camp in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Thursday.

In a joint press conference in El Fasher on Thursday, El Shami said that the first phase consists of training the forces in order to form a joint security force with special tasks in Darfur.

North Darfur Governor Nimir Abdelrahman said that four former rebel movements sent their fighters with their equipment to the new military training camp. The combatants of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction headed by Minni Minawi are expected to arrive in the coming days.

The governor expressed his hope that "the High Committee for Security Arrangements will also be able to take the necessary practical measures and steps to address the situation in the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state), until a national army with a unified military professionalism has been established".

West Darfur violence

Large numbers of militants armed with heavy weapons are gathering again in the areas north-east of El Geneina, in particular in Jebel Moon, civil society leader Hatem El Fadil reported.

"More violent incidents are imminent," he said in an interview with Radio Dabanga's Voices from the States programme on Wednesday. "Many people are expecting new attacks on villages and neighbourhoods again."

The civil society leader attributed the continuation of violence in West Darfur to "the authorities' lack of desire to prevent the incidents by interfering before they occur, the failure to bring the perpetrators to justice, the use of weak and failing means to address the problem, in addition to the large spread of weapons in the hands of civilians, and the open borders between Sudan and neighbouring Chad".

He further reported that a driver was shot dead in an attack on a commercial vehicle near Mazroub on the Saraf Omra-El Geneina road on Wednesday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The armed robbers shot at the vehicle, sources from the area reported. Driver Sheikheldin Eisa was killed instantly. Passenger Abdallah Bakheet was wounded. The attackers then fled.

'Not tribal'

In November and December last year, large groups of militant Arab tribesmen attacked villages, towns, and camps in Jebel Moon, Kereinik, and Sirba in West Darfur. At least 200 people were killed, dozens of villages burned to ashes, and thousands fled to other parts of the state or to neighbouring Chad.

Leaders of Arab tribes and the Misseriya in Jebel Moon signed a non-aggression pact in El Geneina on December 9, but the other attacks are seemingly not related to tribal conflicts.

According to Ahmed Ishag, member of the Committee for Stopping the Massacres in West Darfur, the violence had "absolutely nothing to do with tribal conflicts, and any attempt to describe it in this way is a complicity in the crime". The attacks came at harvest time "in a clear targeting to destroy livelihoods in a premeditated crime that can only be described as genocide and ethnic cleansing".

In end December 2020, large groups of militant herders attacked neighbourhoods of el Geneina and surrounding camps for the displaced. At least 80 people were killed and more than 47,000 people were displaced. Reports in the media spoke about tribal clashes, but this was denied by the High Committee for Managing the West Darfur Crisis and the Forces for Freedom and Change.

Many victims blamed janjaweed and militant herders riding in vehicles belonging to the Rapid Support Forces militia for the violence. They also claim the West Darfur authorities had prior knowledge of the attacks, and did nothing to prevent or stop them.