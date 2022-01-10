Africa: Match Facts - Comoros V Gabon

Comoros will start their first ever TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Gabon at the Yaounde based Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Match Card

Date: 10 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo,Yaoundé

Group: C

Match: Comoros vs Gabon

Following are the match facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between the Comoros and Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the former one of only two nations to make their AFCON debut this year alongside Gambia.

● Since the turn of the century, only three of the 11 AFCON debutants have progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament (Equatorial Guinea in 2012, Cape Verde in 2013, Madagascar in 2019).

● The Comoros scored only four goals in six games during qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the joint-lowest tally of the 24 teams present at this year's tournament alongside Malawi.

● This is Gabon's eighth appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations. They have yet to progress further than the quarter-finals and are winless in their last five games (D3 L2), their longest drought in the tournament.

● Since his debut in the competition in 2010, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 69% of Gabon's goals in the Africa Cup of Nations (6 goals + 3 assists, out of a team total of 13 goals).