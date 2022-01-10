Africa: Guinea V Malawi - a Ding-Dong Battle

Guinea will open their campaign at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 against Malawi at Koeukong Stadium in Bafoussam on Monday in what is expected to be a ding-dong battle.

Placed in Group B alongside Senegal and Zimbabwe, Guinea will be hoping to start off on the front foot against scorching opposition.

Match Card

Date: 10 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

Group: B

Match: Guinea v Malawi

Key Players

Syli National boss Kaba Diawara will heavily depend on the experience of Liverpool star Naby Keita to lead the team to glory.

Guinea suffered a setback with defenders Antoine Conte and Florentin Pogba withdrawing from the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday due to injury.

Gabadinho Mhango is expected to be man to lead Malawi's attack in Cameroon.

He will be a key figure in Meke Mwase's game plan for the Africa Cup of Nations.

AFCON Record

Guinea have been regular campaigners at the AFCON making 13 appearances with their best performance coming in 1976 edition when they were runners up to Morocco.

The Flames of Malawi come into the tournament in with so little experience having made only 3 appearances. In those appearances they have failed to make it past the Group stages.