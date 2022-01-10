Africa: Match Facts - Guinea V Malawi

Guinea will open their campaign at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 against Malawi at Koeukong Stadium in Bafoussam

Match Card

Date: 10 January 2022

Time: 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

Group: B

Match: Guinea v Malawi

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between Guinea and Malawi at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● Guinea are taking part in their 13th Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal are the only other team with more appearances (16, including this year) at the tournament without ever winning it - the closest they came was in 1976 when Guinea finished second to Morocco in what was then a final group stage.

● Guinea have reached the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations in five of their last six participations but have never progressed further than the quarter-finals in that time.

● Malawi's two previous appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations were in 1984 and 2010. They finished bottom of their group on both occasions, winning only one of their six matches (D1 L4).

● Malawi scored only four goals in six games during qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the joint- lowest tally of the 24 teams at this year's tournament alongside the Comoros.

● Malawi striker Richard Mbulu was the sole scorer in his nation's three wins in 2021 (1-0 v South Sudan & Uganda in March, 1-0 v Mozambique in September).