Africa: Match Facts - Senegal V Zimbabwe

9 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegal faces Zimbabwe as Group B of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on Monday.

Match Card

Date: 10 January 2022

Time: 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT)

Venue: Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

Group: B

Match: Senegal v Zimbabwe

Following are the match facts from Opta:

● Senegal have won their two previous encounters with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations, both by a 2-0 scoreline (in 2006 and 2017).

● Senegal are making their 16th appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations, it's a record for a team that has never won the trophy. The closest they came to winning the tournament was in 2002 (lost the final on penalties against Cameroon) and 2019 (lost 1-0 to Algeria in the final).

● Senegal have won their opening game in each of the last three Africa Cup of Nations (v Ghana in 2015, v Tunisia in 2017, v Tanzania in 2019).

● Since 2017, Senegal have kept more clean sheets than any other team in the Africa Cup of Nations (8 in 11 matches).

● Zimbabwe are making their fifth appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations. They have finished bottom of their group in each of their four previous participations and never kept a clean sheet (12 games).

● Sadio Mané has scored or assisted 43% of Senegal's goals over the last two Africa Cup of Nations (5 goals, 1 assist). He's also completed 37 dribbles (3.4 per game) since his debut in the competition in 2015, more than any other player over that period.

