Egypt: Transport Min. Inspects East Nile Monorail Project

9 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir on Sunday made an inspection tour of the east Nile monorail project at the New Administrative Capital.

The minister reviewed the implementation rates of the project that reached 31.5 percent.

He also reviewed rates of receiving the monorail's vehicles in which Egypt received two vehicles of a total of 40 while a third vehicle is expected to arrive to Egypt this month.

The minister also inspected the maintenance warehouse of the monorail that was established on an area of 85 feddans and includes 13 buildings.

The monorail project involves the construction of two monorail lines. The first is due to extend for 56km from eastern Cairo to the New Administrative Capital. The second, 43km long, will connect 6 of October city and Giza. The monorail will intersect with the Cairo metro Line 3 as well as the high-speed rail network.

