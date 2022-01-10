Egypt: Emigration Min. Meets Group of Young Expats On Fringe of WYF

9 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram met Sunday with a group of young expats, who are currently in Egypt to attend the fourth edition of the World Youth Forum.

WYF activities are back, Makram said, believing this shows how ready the Egyptian state is to organize international gatherings while applying precautionary measures in light of the spread of Covid-19.

Makram said she is happy young expats will be attending the event together with other youth from different world countries, a statement by the Ministry of Emigration said.

The forum is a good chance for experts abroad to directly communicate with the second and third generations of youth, Makram said.

She also urged nationals studying abroad to work hard to acquire knowledge, stressing that science is "our way toward a stronger future."

