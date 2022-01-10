Egypt: WYF Reflects Egypt's Administration On Empowering Youth - Minister

Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhi said Sunday that the World Youth Forum (WYF) is seen as a remarkable event in the new republic, and reflects President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's vision for empowering youth.

This event has become a milestone, not only in Egypt, but in the whole world, Sobhi added.

Those who follow up the global youth movement could perceive that the issue of empowering youth in various political, economic, social, sports, and development fields has caught the interest of governments and societies and turned it into a key and pivotal matter, thanks to the recommendations and efforts of WYF, the minister added.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council's Commission for Social Development (CSocD) has previously endorsed WYF, Sobhi said, adding that the United Nations Human Rights Council also appreciated the event as an Egyptian platform for bringing together the youth and governments for holding dialogues on different national issues, visions and topics.