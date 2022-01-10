Egypt: Sports Min. - Egypt Supports Successful Athletes

Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhy said on Sunday the State supports all Egyptian heroes who achieve accomplishments in the global sports events in light of the unwavering support from the political leadership.

Sobhy was speaking during his meeting with Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed, aka 'Kisho', to discuss the player's preparations for the coming period.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth did not spare any effort in offering all forms of support for all athletes, Sobhy noted, stressing the importance of preparing the Egyptian players to be fit for the championships.

Kisho, for his part, thanked the minister and political leadership for the permanent support in all sports events.