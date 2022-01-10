Egypt: Trade Min. Underscores Important Role of Egyplast Exhibition

Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea said EGYPLAST exhibition, opened on Sunday, is the most important event for businessmen interested in plastic and petrochemical industries locally and regionally.

The minister made her remarks during the opening of the 18th edition of the exhibition held in Egypt, noting that foreign exhibitors from India, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Vietnam and Switzerland partake at the 4-day event.

The minister stressed that plastic industry has become very important for the national production over the past ten years, praising great efforts exerted by the government to back this sector.

For the first time this year, a special area was allocated for micro companies under the patronage of the CFEC to qualify them to join the business community and exportation activities.

About 22,000 people are expected to visit the exhibition in which 340 local and international companies will take part.

The exhibition - held on an area of 20,000 meters - coincides with PLASTEX exhibition which explores investment opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.