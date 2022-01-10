Africa: Egypt Must Be Linking Point Between Japan, Africa - Higher Education Min.

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar asserted the need to make the best use of Japanese technologies in the curricula to be taught at new technological universities that will receive their first generation students in September 2022.

Abdel Ghaffar made the remarks during a meeting with Japan's new Ambassador in Cairo Oka Hiroshi at the ministry's premises on Monday where he congratulated the Japanese diplomat on assuming office.

Commending the fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Japan at various levels, the minister said he looks forward to further higher education and scientific research cooperation for better quality of education and scientific research in Egypt.

He also stressed that Egypt must be the linking point between Japan and Africa.

Abdel Ghaffar also reviewed aspects of mutual cooperation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in many higher education projects, topped by Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) and Egypt-Japan Education Partnership (EJEP).

He also applauded the Japanese government's support to Egypt in the healthcare sector, including a $19 million grant to build outpatient clinics building affiliated to Abu El Reesh Children's Hospital.

Meanwhile, the ambassador said that Japan looks forward to maintaining its constructive cooperation with Egypt whose higher education system has been seeing a remarkable development recently.

He also emphasized Japan's commitment to support Egypt's anti-coronavirus efforts.