Egypt: PM Says 2022-2023 Budget Meant to Expand Development Projects

The 2022-2023 state budget of Egypt is set to cover expanded investments in development and service projects with the aim to improve the living conditions of citizens, said Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli Sunday.

The draft budget includes ventures that should be implemented as part of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative meant to uplift living conditions of 60 percent of the Egyptian population, Madbouli said during a meeting with Finance Minister Mohamed Ma'eit.

Citizens should be able to benefit from economic growth achieved in the country in a just, comprehensive and sustainable way, the premier made it clear.

Ma'eit, for his part, said the 2022-2023 budget aims to boost economic activities in light of repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic through a number of wide structural reforms, with the private sector taking the lead.

This approach should help settle the different industries, increase productivity, enhance local components and encourage exports, Ma'eit noted.

He added that a societal dialogue should be launched among eight different groups to probe the draft budget and exchange views and proposals.

