Egypt: WYF Offers Model for Dialogue Democracy - NHRC Head

President of the National Human Rights Council (NCHR) Moushira Khattab hailed the World Youth Forum (WYF) as a role model for dialogue democracy.

In a statement, Khattab said the WYF activates the National Human Rights Strategy in empowering young people and enabling them practice their civil and political rights.

During the era of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the state has taken effective steps to empower youth, she added.

Egyptian youth enjoy a healthy climate with regard to human rights, at all civil, political, economic, social and cultural levels, in light of Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to achieve sustainable comprehensive development in all sectors, Khattab said.