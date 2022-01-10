Liberia: EPA Holds Esia Licensure Training for Independent Evaluators

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) says it has scheduled its 7th Environmental Social Impacts Assessment (ESIA) Licensure Training for independent evaluators, project developers, proponents, and line Ministries, Agencies and Commissions.

According to a release from the EPA, the upcoming training is scheduled for 14 February to 25 February 2022. Registration is ongoing and will end on 30 January 2022.

The training is meant to renew the licenses of all current third-party independent evaluators, and to certify new evaluators and line Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions as well as proponents wishing to be certified to conduct environmental monitoring reports for their projects.

A minimum of two participants with at least Bachelor Degrees and above in environmental and natural sciences shall be qualified to attend on behalf of a firm seeking accreditation or accreditation renewal.

The Agency is encouraging project developers or proponents and environmental safeguard specialists of projects and programs in the different ministries of government and those in the private sector to take advantage of the training because doing so will help their operations to be or remain compliant with the environmental laws and regulations of Liberia.

"Proponents and project developers who satisfactorily complete the training shall be certified to conduct and subsequently submit their environmental monitoring reports through their environmental units or departments, except that all laboratory environmental quality data in said reports are to be sampled and analyzed by an EPA's third-party accredited laboratory before complete acceptance by the EPA," the release added.

Please note that only those accredited or licensed after this training will be allowed to conduct and submit environmental reports and/or studies to the EPA on behalf of project developers.