Tunisia: INTECMED Project - CCI Cap Bon and ANPR Launch Call for Innovative Projects

Tunis/Tunisia — Researchers, young entrepreneurs, holders of innovative projects and existing enterprises with new innovative products and services in the sectors of agribusiness and handicrafts, can apply till January 31, 2022, to the call for innovative projects launched by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Cap Bon and the National Agency for the Promotion of Scientific Research (ANPR), as part of the implementation in Tunisia of the INTECMED project "Incubators for innovation and technological transfer in the Mediterranean."

The INTECMED project co-funded by the European Union under the ENI CBC "Mediterranean Sea Basin Programme", the largest Cross-Border Cooperation (CBC) initiative implemented by the EU under the European Neighbourhood Instrument (ENI), will involve four Mediterranean countries, namely, Tunisia, Greece, Spain and Egypt.

It seeks to develop an integrated Mediterranean ecosystem that facilitates technological transfer and commercialization of research results, while strengthening linkages among research, industry, private sector and citizens.

INTECMED project aims at facing common challenges of the areas involved in the project, all characterized by two phenomena: generalized economic slowdown and serious job deficit.

In the mid-term, the project expects to set-up a stable decision-makers group to define an innovation strategy at local level able to coordinate all actions of different players. The pilot projects mentorship programmes will improve the competencies and capacities to commercialize research results of at least 48 entrepreneurs/researchers.

In the long term, an improvement in the innovation capacity of the involved regions, and in particular those of the southern shore of the Mediterranean, is expected.

Twelve candidates will be selected in Tunisia and will have the opportunity to participate in a training and coaching programme that will run for six months (March-August 2022).

They will also have access to co-working spaces, training courses in various fields of expertise (business and finance, sales, product development, legal aspects) and individual coaching in different areas.

They will also be able to join national and international networking activities as well as B2B meetings and international seminars with partners from Spain, Greece and Egypt.

The 3 best business plans will receive financial support (€30,000, €20,000 and €10,000).

A first information meeting was organised on January 4, 2022 in Hammamet by the Tunisian partners of the INTECMED project, namely the CCI Cap Bon and ANPR, to further explain to the idea holders the call for innovative projects and how to apply.

A second meeting is being held on January 10 in Tunis with the same objective.