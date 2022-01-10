Tunisia: Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus Calls for Stricter Protection Measures

10 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus called for a night-time curfew and a three-week ban on cultural gatherings, sports and cultural events to break the chains of infection with the fast-spreading Omicron variant and prevent a 5th-wave outbreak, committee member Mahjoub Alouni told TAP on Monday.

All epidemiological indicators are showing an upward trend, warning against increasing pressure on public hospitals, he specified.

These recommendations will be referred to the National Anti-Coronavirus Committee, he indicated.

