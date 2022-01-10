Liberia: TipMe Liberia Customers Can Now Move Funds to and Rom Their GTBank Accounts

Monrovia — TipMe Liberia announces that customers can transfer funds between their Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) accounts and TipMe wallets. Customers can now link their United States and Liberian Dollar bank accounts on the TipMe app. This seamless connection provides added convenience and flexibility to both TipMe and GTBank customers.

TipMe is proudly Liberian-owned and is Liberia's first app-based electronic payment service provider with a unique array of services ranging from money transfer, international remittance, bill payment services, and much more. This service addition gives customers added flexibility in managing financial transactions and supports TipMe's commitment to continuously deliver convenience to its customers.

The TipMe brand is focused on developing and growing a cashless eco-system to avoid the consistent liquidity issues faced by businesses and individuals. TipMe customers can pay for goods and services at their favorite restaurants, hotels, and supermarkets without the need for physical cash; and can access a host of bill payment services through the platform including LEC, Airtime, and Libtelco, and Telecel. Businesses have access to TipMe's payroll services and a digital ticketing platform for event management. Furthermore, Liberians living abroad can send money to their family and friends with TipMe wallets at affordable rates.

"We are delighted to provide more digital financial options to our customers and endeavor to continuously deliver added value and convenience," says Laureine Guilao, the company's CEO. Countries in the sub-region are gradually growing into cashless economies and developing their e-commerce environment to facilitate easy access to goods and services. TipMe is leading the way for Liberia to become a cashless economy.